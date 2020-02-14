EDMONTON -- A 33-year-old man was charged in the death of a 33-year-old woman at Edmonton City Centre Wednesday night.

Police were called to the shopping centre after a stabbing at 11:45 p.m., Edmonton police said. Officers found an injured woman who has been identified as Sheri Lynn Gauthier.

Gauthier succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police said.

Her autopsy showed Gauthier died from sharp force injuries.

Elliot Tyler McLeod was taken into custody early Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.