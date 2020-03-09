EDMONTON -- Homicide detectives have been called to a scene just north of downtown Edmonton after an injured man was found in an alleyway.

The Downtown Division Staff Sgt. did not confirm the man's condition and said police and hospital staff were trying to determine if his injuries were the result of a stab or gunshot wound.

The scene is just east of 97 Street in the alleyway between 106 Avenue and 106 A Avenue.

As of 6 p.m. several police cruisers were blocking the alley surrounding a pool of blood in the snow. A baseball cap and medical gloves could be seen near the blood.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.