Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Old Strathcona apartment

Edmonton Police are investigating a suspicious death in southwest Edmonton.

Friday night, around 8:45 p.m. police were called to investigate "suspicious activity" in an apartment suite near 80 Avenue and 105 Street.

When officers entered the suite, they found a dead body. The person has not yet been identified.

Saturday morning, several officers remained in the area. The parking lot and streets around the Alexandra Apartment had been taped off, as well as the dumpster behind the building.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is pending but has not been scheduled.

Anyone with information related to this suspicious death can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.