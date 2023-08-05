Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Old Strathcona apartment

A large area around the Alexandra Apartment on 105 Street and 80 Avenue was taped off Saturday, after a dead body was found in one of the suites Friday night. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) A large area around the Alexandra Apartment on 105 Street and 80 Avenue was taped off Saturday, after a dead body was found in one of the suites Friday night. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)