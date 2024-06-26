Homicide detectives investigating at Whyte Avenue apartment building

Homicide detectives spent much of Wednesday at a Whyte Avenue apartment building.

Officers arrived at Whyte Fringe at 9750 82 Ave. NW early Wednesday morning, but as of 4:15 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service had not released any information about its investigation.

An administrator at the building who spoke to CTV News Edmonton says police told her someone had died, but the victim didn't live in the building.

A tenant at the building says he saw someone he didn't recognize entering the building on Tuesday evening and going into a third floor suite.

"I saw a suspicious man enter the building around 6 p.m., but he went straight to the apartment," Gonzalo Cornejo told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

He says he told police the man heading to that room appeared to be talking to himself, and when the man opened the door to the apartment there was an odd sound of metal on metal.

"He had some keys, but the door made a weird noise when he opened so either he was breaking in, or he was the owner."

Cornejo says he didn't hear anything unusual overnight. The only disturbance was the sound of the buzzer door lock going off around 5 a.m.

He believes that's when police first arrived at the building.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to EPS for more information.