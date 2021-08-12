Advertisement
Homicide detectives investigating death in McCauley
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 9:48AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 12, 2021 10:03AM MDT
Homicide detectives were called to investigate a "suspicious" death in Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood on Aug. 12, 2021.
Officers blocked off Stadium Road between 92 Street and 111 Avenue Thursday morning.
They told media homicide investigators are investigating.
More to come…