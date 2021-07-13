Advertisement
Homicide detectives investigating death near downtown Edmonton
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 7:48AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 13, 2021 7:48AM MDT
EDMONTON -- One person is dead after an assault Monday night near downtown Edmonton.
According to police, the suspicious death happened outside a gas station by 107 Avenue and 116 Street around 6:10 p.m.
The man was on the ground in medical distress when police arrived and died on scene, police said.
The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
