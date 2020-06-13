Advertisement
Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:33AM MDT
Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Brintnell Blvd NW near 44 Street and 165 Avenue. (Galen McDougall/ CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a suspicious death that was reported early Saturday morning.
The death occurred on Brintnell Blvd NW near 44 Street and 165 Avenue, and was called in at 12:25 a.m.
More information to come…