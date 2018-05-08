The Edmonton Police Service’s (EPS) Homicide Section detectives are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Southeast Division officers responded to a disturbance call at a suite in the area of 96 Avenue and 87 Street at approximately 4 p.m., EPS said.

Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old woman dead in the suite.

EPS have a 41-year-old man in custody. The man and woman were known to each other and have been estranged for several years, police said.

Charges are pending against the man, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.