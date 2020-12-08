EDMONTON -- A person was left dead after a 'weapons complaint' in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday.

Police found the male hurt on the street near 109 Street and 109 Avenue around 3 p.m.

He died there and police had used a pink sheet to cover the body by the time CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who lives in the area and may have residential or vehicle security cameras to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.