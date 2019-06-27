

Karyn Mulcahy and Kelsey Dyer, CTV News Edmonton





Police are asking for witnesses and dashcam footage to help in their investigation of a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton.

A male's body was found on an overpass Thursday morning. Police are looking for witnesses who were in the area between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Officers were called to a walkway in the area around 10 a.m. and put up a tarp to preserve their scene.

One officer told CTV News Edmonton that the position of the body made it difficult to initially determine whether or not a criminal act took place.

Police are also scouring the area for possible surveillance video from area businesses.

The body was removed from the scene Thursday afternoon, and the southbound lanes of 50 Street between Manning Drive and 137 Avenue were reopened to traffic.

The identity of the male has not been released.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk