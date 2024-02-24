EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Homicide detectives seeking witnesses after man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot

    Edmonton police cruisers block off an intersection in this undated file photo. Edmonton police cruisers block off an intersection in this undated file photo.
    A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.

    Police found the man's body around 6 a.m. in a lot near 117 Street and 162 Avenue.

    Paramedics were called, but the man was declared dead when they arrived.

    Homicide detectives believe he had died several hours before he was found.

    An autopsy for the man, believed to be in his 30s, has been scheduled for Monday.

    Homicide detectives are investigating the death and are asking anyone with information to reach out.

    Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area of 117 Street and 162 Avenue early Saturday morning should call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

