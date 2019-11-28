EDMONTON -- Homicide detectives were called in to help with an investigation Thursday afternoon after a male's body was found in the elevator of a west Edmonton high-rise apartment.

Officers arrived at 15424 84 Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Several of the buildings' residents were taken in for questioning, Edmonton Police Service Staff Sergeant John Bourgeois confirmed.

The covered body could be seen from the parking lot, through the front doors of the main-floor lobby and through the doors of the elevator.

Boardwalk Communities operates the 17-storey tower named Whitehall Square Tower C.

No arrests had been made as of 8:30 p.m.

Police were not able to say if the victim was an adult or a youth.

Bourgeois said the cause of death was unknown and a forensics team would also attend the scene.

The lobby was closed for several hours, but the building remained open to residents, who had to use a side door.

Bourgeois asked anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.