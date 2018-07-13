Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide investigation underway after man, woman found dead in home
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 11:41AM MDT
Two people were found dead inside a home in the Blue Quill neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the home at about 3:30 p.m. on a request to check the welfare of the residents.
When they arrived, they found the bodies.
The chief medical examiner is conducting autopsies Friday to determine how they died.
The EPS’s Homicide Section continue to investigate.