EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is investigating the suspicious death of a 45-year-old male.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a family dispute just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The male was found in medical distress outside an apartment building at 10330 115 Street in the Oliver neighbourhood.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.