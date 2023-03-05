Homicide investigators called in after man found dead at southwest Edmonton home

A man was found dead by emergency crews as they responded to reports of a person in medical distress early Sunday morning in southwest Edmonton.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to a Haddow neighbourhood home around 3 a.m., near Hanna Crescent and Haddow Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders found the 34-year-old man had died.

Homicide detectives are now treating the incident as a suspicious death, the Edmonton Police Service said Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.