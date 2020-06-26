EDMONTON -- Homicide investigators are on the case after a man died in hospital following a hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old man was hit at 107 Avenue between 101 and 102 Street around 1:20 a.m. It's not clear if the man was in the street at the time of the collision.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for June 30.

Police said there was an altercation before the collision, and the man’s death has been deemed suspicious. It is not believed to be a random incident.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have been in the area between 1:05 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. or any footage from dashcam or surveillance cameras from that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.