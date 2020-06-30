EDMONTON -- A man killed in a hit-and-run last Thursday has been identified as 31-year-old Rajan Baraich.

Homicide investigators continue to look for dash cam footage from the incident near 107 Avenue and 102 Street on June 29 between 1:05 a.m. and 1:20 a.m.

An autopsy was done, but police say they are not releasing Baraich's cause of death "for investigative reasons" and that "the manner of death remains under investigation."

Edmonton Police Service has previously called his death suspicious and said there was an altercation before the fatal crash.

Those with information are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.