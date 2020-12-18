EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy as a homicide.

Police and emergency crews were called to a home in southeast Edmonton after getting a report that a child was in medical distress.

The toddler was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy was done on the child on Dec. 7, and the manner of death has been determined to be a homicide, but the cause of death is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.