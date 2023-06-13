Homicide section investigating death of man with 'suspicious injuries': police

The homicide section is investigating the death of a man at a home in downtown Edmonton on Monday.

Police were called to the area of 92 Street and 110A Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a sudden death at a home.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man with "suspicious injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.