Advertisement
Homicide suspect arrested two months later
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 6:18PM MST
An arrest warrant has been issued for Aaron Myles Atchooay, who police say is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (Supplied photo)
EDMONTON -- A man wanted for the second-degree murder of a man shot to death in Edmonton in October has been arrested.
Aaron Myles Atchooay, 31, was arrested Dec. 11.
He is accused in the death of 34-year-old Justin Wade Highet, whose body was found in a home near 172 Avenue and 47 Street on Oct. 14.