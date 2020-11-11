Advertisement
Homicide unit called to shooting north of downtown: EPS
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 7:41AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported around 5:45 a.m.
Investigators are on scene in the area of 102 Street and 121 Avenue.
CTV News Edmonton has learned that the homicide unit has been contacted.
The city is experiencing a trend in gun violence this year, according to EPS Chief Dale McFee.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.