Homicide unit investigating after assault victim dies
A man who was assaulted just north of the Ice District last month has died of his injuries, police say.
Officers were called to 107 Avenue and 106 Street around 10 p.m. on May 25.
They found an unresponsive man lying in an alley. He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
On June 3, the man died of his injuries.
The victim was identified as Abraham Albino, 47, after an autopsy. Police are not releasing his cause of death.
Police are looking for a 2000s model brown Honda CR-V with a dark coloured front bug detector in connection with the assault.
Police are looking for a brown Honda CR-V in connection with an assault that turned deadly. (Supplied: EPS)
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the vehicle is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
