One person is dead following an early-morning incident at Edmonton’s Xhale Lounge.

About 10 police units were on scene mid-Sunday morning after officers were first seen at the hookah bar around 1:30 a.m. Police said they were called to the location for a weapons copmlaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person dead and learned two others had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At least three bullet holes were seen in the glass of the business, while blood could be seen on the wall of a nearby business. Broken glass and evidence markers were scattered throughout the area.

The area was blocked off between 81 and 82 Avenues, from 101 Street to 102 Street.

Police have not confirmed how the person died. The homicide section was expected to remain on scene for the rest of Sunday.

Xhale Lounge is located at 101 Street and 82 Avenue.

More to come…

With files from Timm Bruch