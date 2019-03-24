Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide unit investigating death at Edmonton nightclub
Bullet holes could be seen in the window of Xhale Lounge, at 101 Street and 82 Avenue, early Sunday morning.
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 11:57AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 24, 2019 1:48PM MDT
One person is dead following an early-morning incident at Edmonton’s Xhale Lounge.
About 10 police units were on scene mid-Sunday morning after officers were first seen at the hookah bar around 1:30 a.m. Police said they were called to the location for a weapons copmlaint.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one person dead and learned two others had suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At least three bullet holes were seen in the glass of the business, while blood could be seen on the wall of a nearby business. Broken glass and evidence markers were scattered throughout the area.
The area was blocked off between 81 and 82 Avenues, from 101 Street to 102 Street.
Police have not confirmed how the person died. The homicide section was expected to remain on scene for the rest of Sunday.
Xhale Lounge is located at 101 Street and 82 Avenue.
More to come…
With files from Timm Bruch