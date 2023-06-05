Homicide unit investigating death at scene of robbery in Forest Heights

A person was killed during a robbery in Edmonton's Forest Heights neighbourhood Monday morning.

The robbery near 76 Street and 105 Avenue was reported at 5 a.m.

Police found a hurt male, whose age was not released by police, at the home.

They and paramedics tried to treat him, but he died on scene.

Investigators are calling the death suspicious and the homicide unit is leading the case.

Detectives are looking for dash cam or security footage from the area between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Anyone with information can call EPS or Crime Stoppers.