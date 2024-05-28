Homicide unit investigating man's death in Calder

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a weapons call in the area of 127 Avenue and 118 Street at 3:30 a.m. found a man with a serious injury.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he died.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Investigators are hoping residents in the area may have relevant surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.