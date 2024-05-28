EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Homicide unit investigating man's death in Calder

    A file photo of an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an ambulance. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man early Monday morning.

    Officers responding to a weapons call in the area of 127 Avenue and 118 Street at 3:30 a.m. found a man with a serious injury.

    He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he died.

    The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

    Investigators are hoping residents in the area may have relevant surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News