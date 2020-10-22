EDMONTON -- The death of a man in Edmonton on Monday has been deemed a homicide.

Police were called to 117 Avenue and 82 Street. When they arrived, the found Cody Bugle, 28, in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, but he was declared dead.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, and it was determined that Bugle died of stab wounds.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.