

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The dead person found Thursday in Strathcona County has been identified as a Sherwood Park resident.

The deceased is 25-year-old Gursumeet Singh Brar.

An autopsy conducted Friday concluded his death was homicide.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but that there is no risk to public safety.

Singh Brar’s body was found Thursday morning near a rural property in the area of Highway 14 and Range Road 231.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7749 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.