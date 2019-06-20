

Edmonton police will return to the old policy of naming homicide victims after autopsy has been completed, provided that it doesn’t compromise an investigation, the identity of the deceased is confirmed, and the next of kin has been notified.

The Edmonton Police Service is expected to release its framework for naming homicide victims on Thursday.

The report will be released at the Edmonton Police Commission meeting which begins at noon.

Edmonton police only release names of homicide victims if they believe it serves an “investigative purpose”, a move that has drawn criticism, especially when the deaths involve victims of domestic violence.

EPS made the change in 2017 to follow Alberta’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Critics say the law has been misinterpreted.

“The text of the law doesn't give the police any particular duty or burden to keep this information private,” Senator Paula Simons said earlier this year about the policy.

“We are allowing the Edmonton Police Service to treat us like children that we're not going to be responsible to know this information.”

