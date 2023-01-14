Honouring achievement in sports, new Wall of Recognition inductees

Inductees in front of the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County on Friday Jan. 13, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune) Inductees in front of the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County on Friday Jan. 13, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainians wounded, killed in Dnipro as Russia targets more cities

Renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.

Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island