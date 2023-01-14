Honouring achievement in sports, new Wall of Recognition inductees

Six new people were added to the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County, honouring their achievements.

The wall was first revealed in 2001 to celebrate Strathcona County residents.

On Friday night, six people were added to the Wall of Recognition: athletes Tom Wilkinson, Cam Ward, Ryan King, Jimmy Quinlan and Colin Bonneau as well as builder Lorrie Horne.

"They all have large resumes and quality recognition in sport and it was easy picks for them because they were outstanding and they really met the criteria very strongly and exceeded it," said Kyle Brow, the assistant facilities supervisor at Millennium Place.

Athletes are players in various sports and builders are people who help build and develop their sport, including coaches and referees. Teams have also been inducted to the wall in previous years.

Every five years, community members can nominate people for the wall. A community committee reviews nominations, verifies facts and selects inductees.

This was the fourth time new inductees have been added since the wall was built and the committee had a "good, strong field of nominations" to choose from according to Brow.

"One of the athletes that made the wall this year that stood out to me individually was Ryan King," added Brow. "He's had a wonderful career with the Edmonton Elks and he had the opportunity to win the Grey Cup, but the other thing that's outstanding with him is the efforts he's made with the city, the community along with his efforts in sport."