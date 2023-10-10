Edmonton

    • Hope Mission to hold job fair to hire 80 new staff members

    Hope Mission in Edmonton (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Hope Mission in Edmonton (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

    Hope Mission is preparing to host some of Edmonton's most vulnerable residents by holding a hiring event.

    In a Tuesday release, the organization said it's looking to fill about 80 positions, including shelter, staff and janitorial staff.

    A job fair will be held at Hope Mission's Green Manor at 10635 107 St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16.

    Interested candidates are asked to bring a resume and cover letter. Candidates should be prepared for a 15-minute interview, after which they may be hired immediately.

    Anyone who can't attend the job fair in person is encouraged to email a resume and cover letter to hr@hopemission.com.

    Hope Mission says it expects to provide emergency shelter space to about 1,000 people experiencing homelessness this winter after experiencing record-breaking demand for services over the summer. 

