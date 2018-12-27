

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Molly the Clydesdale returned home on Christmas Eve, three months after she disappeared from an Evansburg, Alta. acreage.

The six-year-old horse escaped her barn and left five other horses behind. When Cindy Thomas woke up, the gate was open and Molly was gone.

Thomas turned to social media for help. Her posts received international attention and thousands of shares, but there was no trace of her beloved horse.

Three months later, Thomas received a phone call with news she never thought she would hear.

“We were on our way to Calgary to see my daughter for Christmas and a neighbour phoned and she was bawling her eyes out, and she said, ‘You got to get back. There’s something in my yard you need to see.”

The couple was about 40 minutes out of Evansburg and immediately turned around—both crying.

“She was in good shape,” Thomas said. “Somebody had her, I’m pretty sure. She’s a little bit different of a horse. She’s been brushed, she’s been groomed.”

Thomas did not think she would see Molly again. She recently returned the more than $12,000 raised for a reward when she thought the horse was gone for good.

Now she won’t stop showing love to who she calls “the best gift ever.”

“I think she almost wants a break from me already. She’s like, ‘I think I need some personal space.’”

With files from Nahreman Issa