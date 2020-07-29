EDMONTON -- The Grey Nuns Community Hospital broke an Edmonton record Tuesday when it delivered 27 babies in 24 hours.

Covenant Health said 14 of the 24 babies were delivered by Cesarean section.

"To ensure that all our moms and their newborns are well cared for, our staff and physicians at Women’s & Child Health collaborated with the operating room (OR) team to have them take some of our delivery cases in the main OR," Covenant Health said on Facebook. "We are at full capacity today with every room and every available obstetrics bed occupied. Our NICU is also taking babies admitted for jaundice to help with the overflow."

The Misericordia Community Hospital, also operated by Covenant Health, remains under full facility outbreak after a total of 58 patients and staff tested positive for COVID-19.