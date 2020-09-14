EDMONTON -- The Misericordia Community Hospital staff members who attended a retirement party where they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 have all tested negative.

Approximately 50 employees were told to self-isolate after a person who attended the retirement party tested positive for the coronavirus.

“All staff that were asked to self-isolate following the event have tested negative and are cleared to return to work,” Covenant Health communications manager Karen Diaper told CTV News Edmonton.

The United Nurses of Alberta’s director of labour relations, David Harrigan, said staff followed health orders, including wearing masks, not sharing food and keeping the gathering to under 50 people.

When asked if Misericordia Community Hospital employees would be under more restrictions outside of work, Diaper said, “We ask that all staff follow guidelines for COVID-19 as directed by the Medical Officer of Health.”

The hospital was under full facility lockdown earlier this summer due to a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in 58 infections and 11 deaths.