City officials announced Thursday that a fire ban had been put in place in the City of Edmonton.

Acting Fire Chief Bryan Singleton said Thursday that the ban was being issued due to prolonged hot, dry and windy conditions in the city in recent weeks.

The ban prohibits open burning, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and barbecues that use wood or briquettes and the use of fireworks.

Officials said the decision to implement the ban is based on the Fire Weather Index, which takes into account temperature, wind conditions, humidity and precipitation levels.

“We had some rain last night; that rain wasn’t enough to actually make a change in these conditions,” Singleton said.

The ban was in effect as of 10 a.m. Thursday – and will be in effect until further notice.

“The city is really approaching this with compliance, to make sure people comply, by getting the message out there,” Singleton said. “If somebody doesn’t comply, under the Community Standards Bylaw, there is a fine or penalties that can be enforced.”

Penalties could include covering costs for emergency services.