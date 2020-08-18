EDMONTON -- Temperatures in Edmonton are set to exceed 30 degrees for the second day in a row as heat warnings continue across much of the province Tuesday.

"Monday's temperature hit 31.0 degrees, making it the first day above 30.0 since May 29, 2019," CTV News Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen said. "There have been two other days that rounded up to 30. But no official 30 before yesterday."

for the first time in over 12 months...Edmonton broke the 30.0 barrier. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/W8d3FE1ySh — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) August 18, 2020

Classen said the Edmonton region could see a high of 32 degrees on Tuesday and then temperatures will drop back to the mid-20s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of the province, plus severe thunderstorm watches in northwestern Alberta.

The extreme heat increases the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

Infants, children, seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions are most vulnerable when temperatures rise.

People are being reminded to take breaks from the heat, to reschedule outdoor activities and to stay hydrated.