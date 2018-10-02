

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Crews have continued their work to clean up a tar spill after a Super-B lost its tank on the ramp connecting Anthony Henday Drive and Calgary Trail.

The Gardewine Trucking semi had been transporting 38,000 litres of asphalt—or hot tar—on Monday when its load became disconnected on the off-ramp heading west on the Anthony Henday and south on Calgary Trail.

An unknown amount of tar was spilled on the road and grass. According to Alberta Environment and Parks, some of the spill entered a stormwater collection system for the Henday but did not enter the system’s retention pond.

A third-party company was contracted to clean up the mess. Monday, two vacuum units removed product from the storm drains and offloaded the asphalt still in the tank trailers.

Crews were on scene Tuesday with a backhoe to scrape the hardened tar off the land.

Work was expected to take between 48 and 72 hours.

The public was warned that southbound traffic should expect delays near the worksite.

Environment and Parks said there was no timeline yet for restoration of the area.