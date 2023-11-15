Hotel Macdonald hires new canine ambassador

Edmonton's Hotel Macdonald has a new canine ambassador.

Hendricks, the Labrador Retriever, is joining the hotel after spending two-and-a-half years training with the Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind in Ontario.

Hendricks didn't finish his training as a guide dog, but hotel officials say his gentle demeanor and fun-loving nature make him a perfect fit for the canine ambassador position.

In his role as ambassador, he'll greet guests in the lobby and provide a sense of home to guests, the hotel said.

"We've been slowly introducing him to the lobby and hotel community, but he brings smiles to people's faces as they walk into the lobby. You can see people light up," general manager Cole Millen told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's a great match, and we're thrilled to have him."

In honour of the training Hendricks received, the hotel will donate $5 from every pet fee paid by guests to the non-profit organization Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Hendricks follows in the paw prints of Smudge, the hotel's previous canine ambassador, who died in 2022 at the age of 14.

"Smudge was a beloved character in this hotel for many years," Millen said. "So we're very happy to have a canine ambassador back, and we know from Smudge's experience the kind of impact that he can make."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk