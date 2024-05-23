EDMONTON
    Hotel Macdonald unveils upgrades after 2-year renovation

    The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    The Hotel Macdonald is unveiling a new look.

    The 109-year-old hotel is reopening after what it calls a "transformative" two-year renovation.

    Work included upgrades in 165 of the hotel's 198 guest rooms, including adding stone countertops, "rain" showers, new lighting and beds.

    Historical touches like high ceilings and the original emblem door handles were preserved, the hotel said, and new artwork featuring historical photography was commissioned and installed.

    Hotel Macdonald general manager Cole Millen called the renovations a "tribute to the vibrant history of Edmonton."

    "It is our honour to preserve the legacy of Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and to ensure the hotel is a part of the city for years to come," Millen said in a press release.

    In addition to room upgrades, the hotel has also renovated its seven communal spaces.

    That includes the Wedgewood Room and the Empire Ballroom, both of which are designated historical sites in Edmonton.

    Restoring the Empire Ballroom's ceiling alone took more than 1,000 hours, the hotel said.

    "Empire Ballroom’s renovation aimed to restore the ceiling to its original splendor, including hand-painting it gold to recapture the sparkle it had a century ago," the hotel said in a press release.

    "The result is a ceiling that not only honours the historical integrity of the space but also dazzles guests with its renewed brilliance and intricate beauty."

    Renewal work started in 2022 with the Confederation Lounge.

    Rooms at the hotel start at $372 a night. 

