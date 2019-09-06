

CTV News Edmonton





A woman is charged with attempted murder after she allegedly attempted to kill a family member by setting fire to their house.

The woman cannot be named because the family member is under age.

The fire happened on Canadian Forces Base Edmonton on July 20, 2015.

The woman is facing three counts of attempted murder and two arson-related charges.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton, the woman has been released under promise to appear in in court later this month. The conditions of her release include:

She will not have any contact or communication with any of her family members

She will not have or carry a weapon, including knives, guns, crossbows or ammunition

She will not possess any incendiary devices

The accused is scheduled to appear in Morinville Provincial Court on Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m.