EDMONTON -- Fire crews are on scene at a house fire in west Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a home at 109 Avenue and 157 Street within three minutes of receiving reports of flames at 6:55 a.m. Monday morning.

EFRS tells CTV News Edmonton that the fire was brought under control at 7:20 a.m.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.