House fires at risk of spreading Wetaskiwin: RCMP

RCMP are warning Wetaskiwin residents about a fire spreading on 46 avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers said a garage fire started on a property between 54 and 55 Street had spread to two other homes and was at risk of spreading further due to windy conditions.

Officials called the scene "chaotic," and the public was asked to avoid the areas while crews worked to contain the fires.

If evacuations are needed, RMCP said they would go door to door to notify affected residents.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available …