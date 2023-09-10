House fires at risk of spreading Wetaskiwin: RCMP
RCMP are warning Wetaskiwin residents about a fire spreading on 46 avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers said a garage fire started on a property between 54 and 55 Street had spread to two other homes and was at risk of spreading further due to windy conditions.
Officials called the scene "chaotic," and the public was asked to avoid the areas while crews worked to contain the fires.
If evacuations are needed, RMCP said they would go door to door to notify affected residents.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available …
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
BREAKING | Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales announces resignation following World Cup kiss
Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicicted kiss to a player on the women's World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
Operation to extract ailing American from one of world's deepest caves edges closer to the surface
Rescue teams on Sunday in Turkiye successfully carried an American researcher up from the depth of a cave at 1,040 metres to the 700-metre mark where he will rest at a base camp before they continue the taxing journey to the surface.
Canadian government won’t rule out changing immigration targets to address housing challenges, Fraser says
Canada’s housing minister says the federal government isn’t ruling out changes to its ambitious immigration targets, but maintains the country should also focus on what it can do to increase housing supply when it comes to addressing current housing challenges.
End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix -- but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.
Calgary
-
2 charged in death of 18-year-old Danillo Canales Glenn
An 18-year-old man and 16-year-old youth have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Calgary teenager Danillo Canales Glenn.
-
Can this Calgary 'castle' help solve the housing crisis?
Anyone in the market for a peppermint-coloured Calgary castle?
-
Government-sponsored flights, hotels end for some NWT wildfire evacuees
If you are a wildfire evacuee from Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilo or the Ingraham Trail, Sunday should be your final day away from home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon cyclist’s death brings renewed calls for change
The 36-year-old man who died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle has been identified as Darin Kinniewess.
-
Cause of Saskatoon basement fire under investigation
A fire investigator was on scene after a blaze broke out in the basement of a Saskatoon home on Sunday morning.
-
No serious injuries after vehicle and train collide in Saskatoon
Traffic was restricted in the city’s west side following a collision between a train and a vehicle on Saturday night.
Regina
-
No injuries reported after towed tanker truck tips over on Victoria Avenue
Emergency services were on the scene of an accident involving a tanker truck in the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Tower Road.
-
Nearly 4,500 runners take to the streets for 2023 Queen City Marathon
Streets across Regina are blocked off for this year's Queen City Marathon (QCM) as runners from all walks of life complete full, half and 10 kilometre races on Sunday.
-
Riders soundly defeated 51-6 at 2023 Banjo Bowl
It was a tough loss for the Riders in Winnipeg as the green and white were pummelled 51-6 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Atlantic
-
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
-
N.S. RCMP officer seriously injured in hit-and-run
RCMP are asking for help from the public in identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run, which struck an officer early Sunday morning in North River, N.S.
-
Toronto
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
-
Man punched 2 people in the face at TTC subway station: police
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly punched two people in the face at Castle Frank Subway Station.
Montreal
-
Shock and worry in Montreal's Moroccan community after deadly earthquake
In the nearly two days since a deadly earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in Morocco, Montreal's Café Amistad has become a gathering place for people seeking answers, or at least support. As news of the deadly quake trickled in on Friday, Chorfi Zouhir kept his shop open late into the night, as customers stayed glued to news channels and tried frantically to call home.
-
Senneville man dealing with long COVID says health-care system has let him down
Mitch Lafon, 55, was a high school teacher that walked kilometres a day and worked as a music journalist. He contracted COVID-19 and has become debilitated by the effects of long COVID, which, he said, the province's health-care system is failing to adequately treat.
-
Ahmadiyya Muslims speak out about challenges expressing faith in Quebec
Ahmadiyya Muslims gathered at a forum in Montreal on Sunday to discuss faith and how to express it in Quebec society. Ten years after the Charter of Values was first introduced in the province, they say they still haven't been consulted on issues of religion and state.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa removing graphic jaywalking ad due to 'jaywalking terminology', staff say
The city of Ottawa has pulled a jaywalking advertisement from its test ads for an upcoming road safety campaign this fall, after councillors and the public criticized the graphic nature of the ad and its messaging.
-
Canada's Dabrowski and partner Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles crown
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski claimed her first Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open final in straight sets.
-
Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
Kitchener
-
Steam-powered spectacle takes over downtown Fergus
Gears were turning in Fergus, Ont. Saturday for the first annual Cogs and Clockwork Steampunk Festival.
-
'This is for the community': Dancers share breaking culture at event in Waterloo
Day two of local art and music festival Art Hop brought some soulful beats and smooth moves to Waterloo.
-
Brant County man missing for a week
Brant County Ontario Province Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man who last spoke to his family approximately one month ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Elliot Lake launch sudden death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake.
-
-
Northern police charge 3 with impaired driving in less than 12 hours
Impaired drivers recently kept northern Ontario Provincial Police detachments busy – the James Bay detachments charged three people with impaired driving in less than 12 hours.
Winnipeg
-
Mountain Avenue shooting becomes homicide: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 23rd homicide of the year.
-
'Doesn't get as much attention': Walk of Hope raises money, awareness for ovarian cancer
An annual fundraiser Sunday morning brought together friends, family, and those affected by ovarian cancer in Manitoba.
-
Residents displaced after west Winnipeg apartment fire
Residents of an apartment building at the west edge of Winnipeg are temporarily homeless after a fire early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
1 in critical condition after serious South Vancouver car crash
One person is in hospital in critical condition after a serious crash between two vehicles in South Vancouver early Sunday morning.
-
Plan to sell wine on grocery store shelves coming back to Vancouver council
Vancouver council is set to consider the next step in making it legal to stock wine on grocery store shelves, but only a tiny fraction of supermarkets will actually be able to offer this option to shoppers.
-
1 person critically injured after car crashes into downtown Vancouver restaurant
One person is in critical condition after a driver crashed through the front window of a downtown Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Vancouver Island
-
As cold and flu season approaches, 18 Greater Victoria elementary schools don't have a full-time custodian
Kids are back at school, bringing germs into the classroom with them — and teachers in Greater Victoria worry there's a lack of custodians to keep their schools properly clean.
-
B.C. lawyer fined $7.5K for telling client 'crude, undignified gossip' about judiciary member's sex life
A Nanaimo lawyer has been handed a $7,500 fine for making comments about a member of the judiciary’s sexual history to his client, according to the Law Society of British Columbia.
-
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.