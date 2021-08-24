Advertisement
House taped off, intersection closed in Eastwood police investigation
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 11:00AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 24, 2021 11:00AM MDT
Edmonton Police Service scene at 119 Avenue and 79 Street on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have taped off a home in the Eastwood neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
The intersection of 119 Avenue and 79 Street is also closed.
CTV News has reached out to Edmonton police for details on the investigation.