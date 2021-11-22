House under construction scene of fire Monday morning
The blaze at 11217 95A Street, a multi-unit residential building under construction, was reported around 5 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.
Firefighters were still putting out hot spots at a home under construction north of downtown at 6 a.m. Monday.
The blaze at 11217 95A Street was reported around 5 a.m. Five units were called to the scene. Crews declared it under control just before 7 a.m. but not yet out.
No injuries were reported.
The house was a multi-unit building.
