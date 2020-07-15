EDMONTON -- A few morning showers moving through central and north-central AB, including the Edmonton region.

That makes this the 11th day this July with some measurable precipitation at the Blatchford weather station.

We could run that to number to 12 tomorrow with a chance of late-day shower and/or thunderstorms in the forecast.

Neither today nor tomorrow will be full-day soakers (if that's any consolation).

We'll get some clearing this afternoon and temperatures will climb just above 20.

Wind was the biggest issue Tuesday and should be less gusty today.

Expect 15-20 km/h sustained winds out of the WNW with occasional gusts to 30.

Partly cloudy skies and an Afternoon High in the low to mid 20s in Edmonton Thursday.

Watch for a few showers and/or thunderstorms to develop in west and NW AB in the afternoon.

We might see a bit of that precip push through the Edmonton area late tomorrow afternoon or early Thursday evening.

Daytime highs stay in the low to mid 20s for the next 5 to 10 days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the area this morning.

Clearing this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 30

High: 21

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 18

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22