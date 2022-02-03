How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generations

Andrew Parker, co-founder of the Black Teachers Association of Alberta, on Feb. 3, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Andrew Parker, co-founder of the Black Teachers Association of Alberta, on Feb. 3, 2022. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island