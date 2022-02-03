How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generations
For the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
The group started two years ago with just 10 members, but it's grown to more than 60. It's mission is to empower students and highlight the accomplishments of Black people across the prairies
Conroy Smith teaches his lesson in the kitchen. He came to Canada from Jamaica as a temporary foreign worker at Tim Hortons. A decade later, he opened his own restaurant on 118 Avenue.
"Food is something that makes us proud as Black people. When there was nothing else, there was always food," he explained to CTV News Edmonton.
Smith is offering cooking classes at Norquest College, where he teaches aspiring chefs how to make curry chicken and rasta pasta.
"It's like regular pasta but colourful...we're going to pan sear chicken with jerk marinade," he said.
The intro to Jamaican cuisine is part of a month of free programming from the Black Teachers Association of Alberta.
M.E. Lazerte teacher Andrew Parker co-founded the association.
He used to play basketball for the University of Alberta and Edmonton Energy, but two years ago, his focus shifted from sports.
"I used to be heavily involved in basketball. But when George Floyd died, when he died, my world changed," Parker explained.
With a backpack full of teaching material and a steady game plan, Parker has been spreading knowledge. And it's paying off, this week his students organized black trivia.
"I liked learning about Jean Augustine, the first black woman elected to parliament," said student Mohammad Massaquoi.
February is Black History Month.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Touria Izri
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Obscene slogans spotted at trucker convoy sold on Amazon, Facebook
Obscene slogans spotted at the trucker convoy protest around Parliament Hill are being sold on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce sites.
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Convoy organizers determined to stay, thank Ottawa residents for 'support'
Some of the main organizers for the 'Freedom Convoy' spoke to reporters Thursday at a press conference decrying that they had been painted as 'racists, misogynists…and even terrorists,' and that no one from the federal or provincial government had met with them.
Bergen advised against telling truckers to leave Ottawa, said protests should be made 'PM's problem'
Newly elected interim Conservative Party Leader Candice Bergen advised senior Conservative MPs not to tell members of the trucker convoy to leave Ottawa and instead make the protests the prime minister's problem, according to an internal email obtained by CTV News.
MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser
Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.
Young B.C. woman murdered in U.K., boyfriend in custody: police
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, a 19-year-old from British Columbia found dead in a home east of London, U.K.
Prime Minister Trudeau comments on whether military could be called over convoy protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says calling in the military to end the trucker convoy standoff in Ottawa is 'not in the cards right now,' nor does he have any plans to engage with the few hundred protesters remaining camped out on city streets.
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
Can you hack your face mask for a better fit? Researchers find out
Researchers from the University of Cambridge tested out seven popular hacks for improving the fit of KN95 and surgical masks in order to see if applying tape, tights, rubber bands or other makeshift methods can actually help.
Calgary
-
Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff
Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules much worse.
-
COVID-19 fifth wave peak likely reached in Alberta, shift to endemic still too early: Hinshaw
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
Calgary Baptist Church votes in favour of motion to deny entrance for LGBTQ2S+ community members
The sign in front of the First Baptist Church Calgary on 4 Street S.W. reads ‘Everyone Welcome,’ but a recent memo sent out to church members outlines future plans to deny entrance for those identifying with the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Saskatoon
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report
A new report is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.
-
'Traditional healer' accused of sexual assaults faces new charge: Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP have charged Cecil Wolfe with another count of sexual assault, according to a news release.
Regina
-
Vaccine uptake, COVID-19 strategies having 'positive impact' on Omicron transmission: Dr. Shahab
Saskatchewan's top doctor said the Omicron wave has peaked in the province, with vaccine uptake and other COVID-19 strategies impacting transmission of the virus.
-
'I just went out to listen': Sask. MPs defend picture taken at Ottawa convoy protest
A group Saskatchewan Conservative politicians are defending their decision to show support for a protest that has created gridlock in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa providing $16M to help recoup Regina Airport losses
The federal government is stepping in with $16 million in assistance for Regina's airport, the majority of it for runway refurbishment.
Atlantic
-
Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.
-
N.S. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new hospital admissions Thursday
Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
N.B. surpasses 250 deaths related to COVID-19 with 4 more reported Thursday
New Brunswick has now seen more than 250 deaths related to COVID-19 as health officials reported four more deaths on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of COVID-19 vaccine passport system, top doctor says
Ontario needs to 'reassess the value' of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the coming weeks to decide if it should be ended, the province's top doctor says.
-
Comatose Ontario trucker stuck in U.S after stroke because of overwhelmed hospitals
Friends and family of a Ontario truck driver stuck in an U.S. hospital say they can't believe their attempts to bring him back to Canada are in jeopardy because a local hospital didn't accept him.
-
Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto
The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.
Montreal
-
Three Montreal high school coaches appear in court on sexual assault charges as police seek more potential victims
Three high school coaches in Montreal appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple sex-related charges that allegedly involve two minors spanning nearly a decade at the same school.
-
Woman, 31, dead after train collision on tracks through Mile End
A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.
-
Owner of Quebec City gym that flouted COVID-19 regulations found dead; police investigating
An outspoken Quebec City gym owner who openly flouted COVID-19 regulations at his business in 2021 was found dead on Thursday and his death is being investigated by provincial police.
Ottawa
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs "Freedom Convoy" protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
-
Trudeau: 'The people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back'
The prime minister added his government will look at any formal requests for military help in ending the protests, but said it's "not in the cards right now."
-
'Absolute disgrace:' Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving pickup truck
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just off Ottawa Street South.
-
Detached homes sales up to an average of $1.1M in Kitchener-Waterloo in January
The average price of a detached home in Kitchener-Waterloo has gone up yet again to more than $1.1 million last month, according to the local realtors’ association.
-
Officiant turns away same-sex Kitchener couple due to 'religious reasons'
A same sex couple from Kitchener said they hit a roadblock during their wedding planning after the first officiant they reached out to turned them down due to 'religious reasons.'
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay city council to vote on major road project work
Bicycle lanes on Trout Lake Road could become a reality this summer if North Bay city council approves funding.
-
Sault police investigating west-end fire
Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating the cause of a fire at a multi-unit home in the city's west end.
-
Why two family doctors chose Manitoulin Island
Two new physicians have signed on with a family health team on Manitoulin Island, where they also work in the emergency department of the Mindemoya Hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January
The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.
-
Police investigate rash of smashed vehicle windows in Fort Garry
The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating after at least a dozen vehicles were vandalized in the Fort Garry area.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the city
A piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
Vancouver
-
Province tried to seize house of slain B.C. realtor in civil forfeiture case
A Coquitlam, B.C., realtor killed as she left her Austin Avenue office last week was at the centre of a civil forfeiture suit brought by the province as it tried to seize her house and some vehicles as proceeds of crime.
-
'Nobody has been held accountable': Family creates bursary to honour young Surrey woman whose killer still hasn't been caught
'We're still hoping for some closure.' A family is still looking for answers in the murder of a young woman gunned down in Surrey almost one year ago.
-
Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go out
Youth considered high risk are being advised to get a booster shot, but others will be presented with the risks and benefits. What should they do? CTV News asked two experts.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP release new photo of B.C. man missing with daughter
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released a new photo of Jesse Bennett, who was reported missing along with his daughter, Violet Bennett, shortly after he was ordered to return Violet to her mother's custody by a family law court last month.
-
Island Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths
Thirteen deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday, including two in the Island Health region.
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, Vancouver
A pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.