EDMONTON -- After a warm December in Edmonton, the new year has continued the warmer-than-average trend with the forecast calling for daytime highs above zero on six of the first seven days of 2021.

So, how rare is that?

Well...it turns out it's not rare at all.

Just last year, Edmonton was above zero on four of the first seven days of January and 2018 had FIVE days above zero in the first week.

In fact, over the past 20 years, Edmonton has AVERAGED three days above freezing in the first week of January.

The record for most days above zero in the first week of January was 2001, when all seven days broke into positive territory.

In the past two decades, five years have had zero days above freezing. (Interestingly, that's the same as years with five days above zero.)