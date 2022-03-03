How educators and a psychologist in Edmonton are talking to kids about Ukraine

With a steady stream of news about Russia's attack on Ukraine and the global reaction to it, conversations are happening in classrooms and homes across the world.

On Thursday morning, seven-year-old Petra Sorchan took part in a school-wide prayer and a moment of silence for Ukraine at Neil M Ross school in St. Albert.

"The Russians are invading Ukraine. They're fighting because they have very nice land. I'm sad because I have cousins and stuff there," Sorchan, who has Ukrainian heritage, told CTV News Edmonton.

It's a conversation that parents and teachers are having, and navigating it can be difficult.

"Well, it's scary and you want to be careful. You obviously want to be factual, but I mean you want to protect them," said vice-principal Sherry Gagne.

Both she and the principal at the elementary school are also Ukrainian. They say when talking about current events with kids, the relationship between classroom and home is key.

"We don’t want to provide them with misinformation, but you always need to take into account their age and what’s age appropriate as well," said Gagne.

"And it would be really important for both sides to know what each other is talking about so they can honour each other and make sure that the child's needs are being met and their questions are being answered," said principal Shelby Moser

How much kids should know will depend on their development psychologically, cognitively and emotionally, a registered psychologist explained.

"Once you understand where they're at you can tailor your response to them to meet their needs so that they understand," said Leslie Block.

He added it's also important to check in, follow up and watch non-verbal behaviour.

"If you meet resistance you have to respect that and understand that at a whole different level. But really be gentle in your approach and loving and caring above all else," Block said.

Sorchan is hopeful that caring touch will catch on. She's already thinking about the next steps for her and her classmates.

"Maybe the kids can tell their mom and dad and they might send stuff to Ukraine to help them," she said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb