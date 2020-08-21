EDMONTON -- The COVID-19 pandemic is six months in and Edmonton is only now experiencing its worst month yet, but historians are already working to ensure future generations learn about this unprecedented time.

Even though Edmonton has more than 600 active cases of disease and masks are more common sight indoors, life is back to some resemblance of normal: most restaurants and businesses have reopened, some workplaces have welcomed employees back, and students are set to return to school in September.

But backtrack three months and you get a totally different, and empty, picture. Albertans were told to stay home. Schools, malls, bars and gyms were closed, and virtually everything was done online.

Those are the stories a new University of Alberta project, Stories of the Pandemic, wants to remember.

The website is asking students and Edmontonians to share a story they have experienced since COVID-19 started — whether it was something that happened during self-isolation and lonely times, working from home, dealing with being laid off or taking care of someone else.

You can send your story as an essay or short story, a song, art or video.

"It's certainly a world in which documenting your life is easier than it's ever been before," said Amy Kaler with Stories of the Pandemic.

Marlena Wyman, Edmonton's Historian Laurate, is experiencing the present as a "trying time in so many ways."

"It's a completely different experience," she told CTV News Edmonton. "We are starting to adapt to it."

The Royal Alberta Museum is focusing on collecting physical objects like masks, empty bottles of locally-made hand sanitizer and a roadside construction board.

"It's called rapid response collecting," said Pat Myers with the Royal Alberta Museum. "What I love about this," Myers said of the board, "is that it actually says COVID-19 on it.

"We always start with the objects, so that's our focus right now; the object and the stories that object can tell."

Wyman says these objects are important details that show how a specific time affected everyday people.

Stories of the Pandemic, on the other hand, is working to tap into the feelings and experiences of those people — things that won't make it into official records.

The two projects are striking a balance between old and new ways of collecting information to remember an unforgettable time in Edmonton and across the world.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier