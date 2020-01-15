EDMONTON -- University of Alberta researchers discovered spinal cord injury patients experience changes to their gut bacteria and mental illness.

Karim Fouad, a U of A professor in the Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine, and a team of researchers, found that rats with spinal cord injuries developed changes in their gut bacteria that cause anxious behaviours.

The injured rats given fecal transplants from healthy rats maintained a normal behaviour, the study found.

Fouad believes these fecal transplants in the form of "poop pills" could improve intestinal and mental health for spinal cord injury survivors.

"The beauty of it is that if this translates to humans, we'd have a simple tool that could potentially improve mental health," the professor said.

According to the study, anxiety and depression may also cause patients to lose interest in rehab and miss their best window for recovery, which leads to a worse quality of life.

"Is it going to cure spinal injury? No," Fouad said. "But if you’re in a wheelchair and dealing with it in a good mindset, it could make a big difference."