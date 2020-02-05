EDMONTON -- Pre-kindergarten students at the Edmonton Valley Zoo are raising money to help koalas injured and displaced during the Australian wildfires.

The children made more than a dozen koala bears out of recycled materials like bottle caps, wool and yarn, and sold them to parents. The proceeds will go to the Bushfire Emergency Wildfire Fund.

"One little boy came to school with a bottle of water and he handed it to me and he said, 'You've got to get this to the animals in Australia," said ECSD 100 Voices educator Lynn Novak.

Thousands of koalas were feared dead in Australia by the end of December.